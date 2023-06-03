Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood has said that the political environment was in favor of the PPP so it would make a comeback in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood has said that the political environment was in favor of the PPP so it would make a comeback in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel here on Saturday, he said that the PPP believed in good governance and the people from South Punjab were joining the PPP.

Makhdoom said that party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was doing a great service to the country on the foreign front, adding that he (Bilawal) had not attacked anyone's personality till date. Due to ideological politics, people trusted in the PPP, he said and added that it was the reason that the environment was in favor of the PPP. He hoped the PPP would make a comeback in Balochistan like Punjab. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) voters would also now vote to the PPP.

To a question, he said that the PPP was not attempting to become a king's party as everyone would have to win the election on its own strength. Now the political deliverance would come forward and there was a level playing field for everyone, he added.

In response to another question, he said that the person coming to the PPP was coming of his own free will and if he joined another party, he would join of his own free will. Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood said that there was no pressure on those who left the PTI. He said that the PTI people were begging to get rid of the party.

He criticized PTI chairman Imran Khan and said that what kind of leader was he who incited workers to violence because of fear of arrest, adding that a leader was one who himself protect his workers from harm by coping with difficult situations.

He said that the history of the People's Party was full of sacrifices and its leaders had sacrificed more than the workers. He said that Imran Khan was not a politician but a person who had the idea of attacking institutions and creating chaos in the country. "We could not call such a person a leader" he said.

To a query, he said that the PPP was the party which introduced the Constitution of 1973. "We will only talk about saving the Constitution while PTI has always been involved in violating the law," he said.

He said that what happened on May-9 was in front of everyone, adding that attackers on military installations could not be sincere with the country. He said that whenever the country was attacked from outside, the army came forward for rescue.

To a question, he said that the assemblies would complete their term and after that a caretaker government would be formed and if the caretaker government took off the economy, it could last for a long time.

Regarding the economy, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood said that the economy could be improved only by making tough decisions. Inflation and trade deficit would have to be improved, he asserted.

He said that the economy could not recover by suppressing the prices of sugar and petrol. Special attention would have to be given to agriculture and the landlord would have to prosper. He said that by making correct decisions in agriculture and industry, things could be fixed in 6 months.