Polling begins for by-elections in 20 Punjab constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The polling began on scheduled time of 8.00 am for the by-election in 20 Constituencies of the provincial assembly amid tight security arrangements.

According to Election Commission sources here on Sunday, there are 4.5 million registered voters, including 2.1 million female voters, and 2.4 million male voters in the 20 constituencies who will exercise their right of vote to elect candidates of their choice.

A total of 3,141 polling stations, including 465 in Lahore, have been established, of which 676 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive, 1,194 sensitive and 1,271 normal. Additional security arrangements have been made for highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations.

Altogether 50,154 police officials would perform patrolling and other duties during the polling process,whereas rangers would be present as the quick reaction force (QRF).

There are 175 candidates in race for 20 Punjab Assembly seats which fell vacant with the de-notification of dissident members of PTI in the provincial assembly.

The by-polls are being be held in PP-7 (Rawalpindi-II) , PP-83 (Khushab-II) , PP-90 ( Bhakkar-II), PP-97 ( Faisalabad-I), PP-125 (Jhang-II), PP-127 (Jhang-IV), PP-140 (Sheikhupura-VI), PP-158 (Lahore-XV), PP-167 (Lahore-XXIV) , PP-168 (Lahore-XXV) , PP-170 (Lahore-XXV), PP-202 (Sahiwal-VII), PP-217 (Multan-VII), PP-224 (Lodhran-I) , PP-228 ( Lodhran-V), PP-237 (Bahawalnagar-I), PP-272 (Muzaffargarh-I), PP-273 (Muzaffargarh-VI), PP-282 (Layyah-III) and PP-288 ( D.G.Khan -IV).

The polling will continue till 5.00pm without break.