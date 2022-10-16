Polling process continues peacefully

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The polling process for by-election at all polling stations across NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) is continuing in a peaceful manner.

Police said on Sunday that foolproof security arrangements were made for the by-election in NA-108 by deputing more than 8000 security personnel at all polling stations. He said that 354 polling stations were set up across the constituency including 281 stations of category-A, 41 of category-B and 32 of category-C.

He said that 4 SPs, 13 DSPs, 17 Inspectors, 384 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 436 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 5342 Head Constables and Constables were deputed for security duty.

He said that Dolphin Force along with 34 teams of elite force were also active for a thorough patrolling in the constituency, whereas, 920 police officials were kept reserved in police lines.

Three companies of Rangers and three companies of Pak army were also at high alertto cope with any emergency, he added.