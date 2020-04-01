Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with PM Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The singer says that the youths are not immune to global Coronavirus pandemic as many youths are dying in the US, urging the PM to revisit his statement about formation of Corona Relief Tigers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Pakistan Popular singer Momina Mustehsan broke silence and came down hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding his current statement about youths, saying that neither old nor young were immune to Coronavirus pandemic.

The singer asked the PM to revisit his statement about the youths and formation of Corona Relief Tigers.

Taking to Twitter, Momina Mustehsan wrote: “@ImranKhanPTI sir with all due respect, you probably need to revisit what you said in your recent address to the nation.

The youth are NOT immune to the virus- young people around the world are also dying as rapidly. Misinformation at this time can be very damaging #COVID19,”.

The singer also said: “Elderly & sick are most susceptible to the virus. The youth (with no underlying conditions)are also rapidly losing their lives. We are still learning more daily. We shouldnt create panic, but the false impression that the youth are safe can cause an increase in mortality & spread,”.