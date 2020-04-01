UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Popular Singer Momina Mushtehsan Is Disagree With PM Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:19 PM

Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with PM Khan

The singer says that the youths are not immune to global Coronavirus pandemic as many youths are dying in the US, urging the PM to revisit his statement about formation of Corona Relief Tigers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Pakistan Popular singer Momina Mustehsan broke silence and came down hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding his current statement about youths, saying that neither old nor young were immune to Coronavirus pandemic.

The singer asked the PM to revisit his statement about the youths and formation of Corona Relief Tigers.

Taking to Twitter, Momina Mustehsan wrote: “@ImranKhanPTI sir with all due respect, you probably need to revisit what you said in your recent address to the nation.

The youth are NOT immune to the virus- young people around the world are also dying as rapidly. Misinformation at this time can be very damaging #COVID19,”.

The singer also said: “Elderly & sick are most susceptible to the virus. The youth (with no underlying conditions)are also rapidly losing their lives. We are still learning more daily. We shouldnt create panic, but the false impression that the youth are safe can cause an increase in mortality & spread,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Twitter Young All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX requires companies to disclose their quarterly ..

6 minutes ago

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

21 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation looks into the future of w ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality withdraws 6 non-compliant hand ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Price Monitor’ to trac ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.