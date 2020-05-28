UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Possible Steps Are Being Taken To Control Locust: Advisor

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:26 PM

Possible steps are being taken to control locust: advisor

Advisor on Punjab Agriculture Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said on Thursday that the agriculture department, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Pak Army had conducted survey of 9.1 million acres of land in the wake of locust

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Advisor on Punjab Agriculture Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said on Thursday that the agriculture department, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Pak Army had conducted survey of 9.1 million acres of land in the wake of locust.

In a statement issued here, he said the Punjab agricultural department had carried out 48,000 litres of pesticide spray in locust-affected areas.

He said: "26 countries in world are facing problem of locust."Abdul Haye Dasti said that China had provided 300 tons of pesticide to control locust.

Related Topics

World Army Punjab China Agriculture Million

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports over 4,000 virus deaths as medics w ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister reviews proposals, measures to incr ..

4 minutes ago

Philippines eases capital's strict virus lockdown

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.