Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that modern trends in development and research are most important and a need of the hour.

He was addressing the 14th Post-Graduate Students Conference on ‘21st Century: Trends in Educational Research’, organised by the Institute of Education and Research (IER) at Waheed Shaheed Hall, on Thursday.

Director IER Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood Chaudhry, Chairman Department of Advanced Studies in Education Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Farooq, researchers, academicians, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, the PU VC said the use of technology had changed the research work. He said the idea of artificial intelligence is emerging rapidly. He said "we should learn from developed countries and give priority to research work based on solving our local problems".

Prof Khalid Mahmood said applied, action and experimental research was very important to deal with future challenges. He praised the Punjab University's Institute of Education and Research for organising the conference.

Dr Tariq Mahmood Chaudhry said "research is the real education, which we are all gathered on this platform to learn". The IER would continue to play a role to promote the culture of research in the country, he added.

Dr Shahid Farooq thanked PU VC, organizers, researchers and scholars. He said that forty research papers were being presented at the conference, the aim of which was to develop the research tendency among students.