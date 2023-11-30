Open Menu

Post-graduate Students’ Conference At PU IER

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that modern trends in development and research are most important and a need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that modern trends in development and research are most important and a need of the hour.

He was addressing the 14th Post-Graduate Students Conference on ‘21st Century: Trends in Educational Research’, organised by the Institute of Education and Research (IER) at Waheed Shaheed Hall, on Thursday.

Director IER Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood Chaudhry, Chairman Department of Advanced Studies in Education Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Farooq, researchers, academicians, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, the PU VC said the use of technology had changed the research work. He said the idea of artificial intelligence is emerging rapidly. He said "we should learn from developed countries and give priority to research work based on solving our local problems".

Prof Khalid Mahmood said applied, action and experimental research was very important to deal with future challenges. He praised the Punjab University's Institute of Education and Research for organising the conference.

Dr Tariq Mahmood Chaudhry said "research is the real education, which we are all gathered on this platform to learn". The IER would continue to play a role to promote the culture of research in the country, he added.

Dr Shahid Farooq thanked PU VC, organizers, researchers and scholars. He said that forty research papers were being presented at the conference, the aim of which was to develop the research tendency among students.

Related Topics

Century Technology Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says ..

Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says Naqvi

3 minutes ago
 35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held ..

35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held in Dec: Zulfiqar Butt

3 minutes ago
 Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without procee ..

Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without proceedings

3 minutes ago
 Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

3 minutes ago
 Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up with ..

Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up without any break: Water level gra ..

3 minutes ago
 Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

3 minutes ago
Planning Minister reviews progress on water resour ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on water resource, National Water Policy

3 minutes ago
 102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 m ..

102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 million

3 minutes ago
 DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water res ..

DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water resources management challenges

3 minutes ago
 Women University Multan (WUM) 6th convocation to b ..

Women University Multan (WUM) 6th convocation to be held on Dec 4

2 minutes ago
 Former UK finance minister Alistair Darling dies a ..

Former UK finance minister Alistair Darling dies aged 70: family

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris in IIOJK in grave danger of ethnic clean ..

Kashmiris in IIOJK in grave danger of ethnic cleansing in name of Indian self-de ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan