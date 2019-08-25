UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Post Hajj Flight Operation Begins From Madina

Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 03:40 PM

Post hajj flight operation begins from Madina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The post hajj flights operation to bring back Pakistani hujjaj has also started from Madina Munawwara airport on Sunday.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 39,000 hujjaj including 22,000 government and 17,000 private scheme have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of hajj.

Over 16,000 hujjaj have already reached Madina Munawwara. They will leave home after eight days stay there. 86,000 government scheme hujjaj were still present at Makkah Mukarma. The post hajj flight operation would continue in 10 Pakistani airports till September 15.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Makkah September Sunday Post From Government Airport

Recent Stories

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

43 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

4 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

5 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.