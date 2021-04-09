Posters appear in IIOJK, pledge to continue liberation movement

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Posters have appeared in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir pledging to continue the freedom struggle till complete success.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party in different areas of the territory also said that the struggle will continue till the implementation of the United Nations resolutions and till India repeals its decision of August 5, 2019.

The posters also called for preserving the identity and disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

Demanding the restoration of the special status of IIOJK, the posters said that India cannot change the disputed status of the territory through its unilateral measures.