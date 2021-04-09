UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Posters Appear In IIOJK, Pledge To Continue Liberation Movement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Posters appear in IIOJK, pledge to continue liberation movement

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Posters have appeared in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir pledging to continue the freedom struggle till complete success.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party in different areas of the territory also said that the struggle will continue till the implementation of the United Nations resolutions and till India repeals its decision of August 5, 2019.

The posters also called for preserving the identity and disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

Demanding the restoration of the special status of IIOJK, the posters said that India cannot change the disputed status of the territory through its unilateral measures.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu August 2019 Media

Recent Stories

The biggest Nokia phone launch yetintroduces a new ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 105 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

12 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 9, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Aviv Clinics in Dubai

10 hours ago

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.