Posters Appear In IIOJK With Pakistan Day Greeting Messages

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Posters appear in IIOJK with Pakistan Day greeting messages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Posters have again surfaced in Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with greeting messages for the people and Government of Pakistan ahead of the Pakistan Day to be celebrated on Saturday.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Friday posters have surfaced in Srinagar, Doda and other areas of IIOJK,

The posters displayed by APHC and other Hurriyat organizations were inscribed with slogans like ‘Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai’, ‘Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan’, ‘Jammu and Kashmir is part of Pakistan’ and ‘Go India Go Back’.

The posters with the Pakistan flag were also bearing pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Liaqat Ali Khan and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.

The posters also said that India had turned Kashmir into a military garrison, adding the Kashmiris wanted freedom from Indian illegal occupation and would never compromise on their just cause of right to self-determination.

Posters were also uploaded on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, felicitating the Pakistani brethren on their national day.

