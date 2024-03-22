Posters Appear In IIOJK With Pakistan Day Greeting Messages
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Posters have again surfaced in Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with greeting messages for the people and Government of Pakistan ahead of the Pakistan Day to be celebrated on Saturday.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Friday posters have surfaced in Srinagar, Doda and other areas of IIOJK,
The posters displayed by APHC and other Hurriyat organizations were inscribed with slogans like ‘Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai’, ‘Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan’, ‘Jammu and Kashmir is part of Pakistan’ and ‘Go India Go Back’.
The posters with the Pakistan flag were also bearing pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Liaqat Ali Khan and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.
The posters also said that India had turned Kashmir into a military garrison, adding the Kashmiris wanted freedom from Indian illegal occupation and would never compromise on their just cause of right to self-determination.
Posters were also uploaded on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, felicitating the Pakistani brethren on their national day.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribunal dismisses Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nomination papers6 minutes ago
-
ISRA University hosts seminar on World TB Day6 minutes ago
-
Barrick Gold delegation calls on PM, says Reko Diq project feasibility to be completed this year6 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 1,147 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution Day marked at UGIs16 minutes ago
-
Govt striving for economic growth, job creation: Mashood16 minutes ago
-
Meena stresses for reforms in colleges to ensure quality education16 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara bids farewell to outgoing police officers of the region16 minutes ago
-
USAID to support reconstruction of school buildings in flood-affected areas16 minutes ago
-
Save Water, Save Life: World Water Day celebrated16 minutes ago
-
New DPO Tank resolves to curb crimes, deliver justice to people16 minutes ago
-
Final test for police recruitment held16 minutes ago