Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman Soomro death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The postmortem report of a man which stirred a violent attack at the residence of a revenue official on October 15 has not seemingly come clear whether the death was a suicide or murder.

According to the report issued on Wednesday, a bullet entered the neck of Muhammad Usman Soomro, aged about 22 years, and exited from the skull.

The report further stated that the dead body was received at Liaquat University Hospital at 1.30 pm on October 15 and the postmortem started at 2 pm and concluded at 3.15 pm.

The report added that the man died between 8 to 12 hours before the postmortem.

A 2.5 centimeter by 1.5 cm wound was found at the entry point of the bullet which was fired from the rifle licensed in the name of Muhammad Majid Khaskheli, Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad taluka.

Following the death hundreds of people carrying sticks and some other arms forcefully entered Khaskheli's residence, where the deceased worked as a gardener, and assaulted the revenue official, his brother and a police inspector.

The two brothers were later shifted to a private hospital in Karachi.

The police have registered 3 FIRs of the incident with the first case lodged on complaint of Soomro's father, Muhammad Ismail Soomro, who accused Khaskheli brothers of murdering his son.

The incharge Naseem Nagar check post of Qasimabad police station Inam Junejo, who was injured in the community's assault, became complainant in the second FIR while the revenue official's wife registered the third FIR against the community.

The police have not declared any progress in the investigation of the 3 FIRs so far.