Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Marzi Pura, Qadir Abad and Raza Abad feeders linking 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Sadr Bazaar, new Rehmat Town and Saeed Abad feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, new Langrana feeder emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Torianwala and Islam Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Bahlak and Jhamra feeders from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Kot Fazil feeder originating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Sheeraza feeder from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Barkat Pura, Niamoana and NIC feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Dijkot City feeder from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gulbehar Colony and Makkah City feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Naithari Road feeder emanating from 1220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Jinnah, Afghan Abad and Atomic Energy feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Kathoor feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Montgomery Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV (GIS) grid station, State Bank and Ismaeel Road feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Tariq Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Rehmat Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Dry Port and Noor Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid Road grid station, Muneer Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, new Awagat and new Dana Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sultan Nagar and Darul Ehsan feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, F-5 feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Lahore Road and Dawar feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bhowana and Bukharian feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Chunni Rehan feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Muhammad Wala feeder from 132-KV Barana grid station, Pathan Kot feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Jassoana Bungalow feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station and Lal Kothi feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Ali Town and CTM feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Mochiwala Road and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Muslim Colony, College Road, new Chenab Nagar and new Factory Area feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza Board and Maqbool Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday (March 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from PAF, Sadhar, Data, Islampura, Gardana, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer and Sabzi Mandi feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Katchery Road, Islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, new Khannuana and T&N Pakistan Limited feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Makkah City, Zamzam, Harianwala, Gulbehar, Babar Chowk, Sitiana, Fateh Textile, Raheem Valley, Kareem Garden, Garden Colony, A-4-PGSHF and Awan Wala feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. whereas Nia Lahore-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Shah Suwariya and Toba Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, new Chenab Nagar, Pathan Kot, new Riaz Abad and College Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 25.

Meanwhile, power supply from Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City and Parco feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Saleemi Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station, 466 Road, Garh and Shareef Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Makkoana, Gulab, Sultani, Edan Valley, S-II, Jaranwala Road, Borstal Jail, Kararwala, Akbar and Nazeer Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Flying Cement Factory and Pioneer Cement Factory will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 25, 2021.