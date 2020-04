Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from College Road, Block Shah, Ujala and Ayub Chowk feeders from 132-KV Jhang City grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while Hasan Spinning-1, Jaranwala Road, Bismillah Megna, Saboana, MK Sons, Hasan Spinning-II, new MK Sons, and Interloop feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday (April 23).

Similarly, electricity supply from Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Akbar, Sultani Alasto, Gulab and Borstal Jail feeders from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. whereas Lathianwala, Saboana, Jaranwala Road, Arzo Mill, HSM-II, Fakhar Abad, MK Sons, Chawla, Wapda City, Bismillah/Megna, ZA Corporation, Chaudhary Wala, FSM, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Export, Forest Park, Firdous, HSM, Lahore Road, Rafiq Spinning Mill, UET, Nimra, Gohar, Ahmad Jamal and Khurarianwala City feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and 132-KV AA Spinning grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.

m. to 12:00 noon on April 23.

Meanwhile, power supply from Gran Atrium feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Amin Town and Saeed Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Model City, Mobilink and Best Export feeders from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while all feeders of 132-KV Lalian, Chenab Nagar, Kamal Pur, Chak No.126-SB, Chiniot Industrial, Millat Road, Khadim Steal, FIEDMC, Sargodha-II, Bhagtanwala, Barana and Kurana Hill grid station will observe 40-50 megawatt load shedding from Thursday (April 23, 2020).