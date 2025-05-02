Power Supply Disrupted At 150 Feeders
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Power supply from more than 150 feeders was disrupted in the region of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) due to severe weather conditions including heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday night.
According to FESCO spokesperson, more than 150 feeders tripped across the region as a result of the stormy weather in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali and Jhang Circles.
However, FESCO field staff was made high alert to restore electricity whereas FESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Amir has personally monitored the restoration efforts.
He expressed regret over the temporary inconvenience caused to the consumers due to inclement weather and said that electricity was restored from most of the affected feeders after fault rectification.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ASG holds annual function, alumni meet-up and campfire1 minute ago
-
Developers directed for strict compliance of rules and regulations1 minute ago
-
Power supply disrupted at 150 feeders1 minute ago
-
PCCCL celebrates International Labour Day at Tarbela T5 project site31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital construction41 minutes ago
-
Massive drug consignment seized in Sialkot41 minutes ago
-
SRSO distributes cows, buffaloes among poorest households41 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra holds open court in Naran, announces measures for tourist security, facilitation41 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to finalize DERP41 minutes ago
-
Rescue operation underway to find missing tourist after boat accident in Khanpur Dam41 minutes ago
-
PM urges Saudi Arabia, brotherly countries to help ease tensions in region41 minutes ago
-
Online short courses cultivate digital workforce boom1 hour ago