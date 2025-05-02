Open Menu

Power Supply Disrupted At 150 Feeders

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Power supply from more than 150 feeders was disrupted in the region of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) due to severe weather conditions including heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday night.

According to FESCO spokesperson, more than 150 feeders tripped across the region as a result of the stormy weather in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali and Jhang Circles.

However, FESCO field staff was made high alert to restore electricity whereas FESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Amir has personally monitored the restoration efforts.

He expressed regret over the temporary inconvenience caused to the consumers due to inclement weather and said that electricity was restored from most of the affected feeders after fault rectification.

