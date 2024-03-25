Power Suspension On Balakot Grid Notified
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on 27th and 28th March from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kaghan and Balakot feeders will face inconvenience.
