Open Menu

Power Suspension On Balakot Grid Notified

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Power suspension on Balakot grid notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on 27th and 28th March from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kaghan and Balakot feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Balakot March From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

24 minutes ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

31 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

1 hour ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

1 hour ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

2 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

2 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

4 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

4 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan