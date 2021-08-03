PP-38 : Election Commission Of Pakistan Notifies Baryar As Returned Candidate
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Saleem Baryar as the returned candidate from the PP-38, Sialkot-IV.
The by-election was conducted on July 28 in the constituency wherein PTI candidate had emerged winner.