PPP celebrates National Minority Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik Tuesday said that National Day of Minorities reminds efforts of Pakistan Peoples Party in unifying the nation.

Addressing a ceremony at his residence in Islamabad he urged the nation to live with unity for happy, peaceful and progressive Pakistan beyond all differences.

The ceremony was attended by huge number of PPP Leaders, workers and representatives of religious minorities from all across the country.

He said that August 11 is observed as National Minority Day to reaffirm solidarity with the minorities which was declared by the Pakistan Peoples Party in 2009.

He said that August 11 reflects the vision of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who on this day in 1947 laid down the foundations of a modern, tolerant and progressive Pakistan in his historic speech.

He said that Qaid had a dream of Pakistan where everyone will have rights regardless of creed, caste and gender.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto rendered great services to protect the rights of the minority and the legacy is duly carried forward by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Senator Malik said that diversity is the beauty of any nation and having different religions and cultures under same flag is not less than a blessing.

He emphasized that PPP is committed to maintain the equality in Pakistan as deliberated in the Constitution.

Senator Rehman Malik added that followers of all religions in Pakistan can freely exercise, profess and practice their religious and culture.

He said that active political participation of minorities should be encouraged by all political parties of the country.

He concluded that let we all as a nation reaffirm our commitment to build Pakistan where we all can live with love, peace and tranquility.

On this occasion, a one minute silence was observed to pay a rich homage to assassinated PPP leader from minority Shahbaz Bhatti.