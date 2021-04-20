PPP chief condemns firing incident on Absar Alam

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the firing incident on former chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the firing incident on former chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that the culprits should be arrested as soon as possible.