UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Chief Condemns Firing Incident On Absar Alam

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

PPP chief condemns firing incident on Absar Alam

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the firing incident on former chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the firing incident on former chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that the culprits should be arrested as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

11 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

57 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad prepares new ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker to raise the issue of bl ..

2 minutes ago

SECP launches online facility for mortgage registe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.