PPP denies any linkage of Zardari with benami properties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP ) has denied the claim that former President Asif Ali Zardari has benami properties.

Addressing a joint press conference Secretary Information PPP Senator Moula Bux Chandio along with Nazir Dhoki and Capt.

(R) Wasif Syed categorically denied that President Zardari has benami properties.

Chandio asked to stop blame game against PPP leadership. He said that former President Asif Zardari had visited several foreign countries during his tenure and every trip and its expenses were legal.

He said PPP will continue its struggle for democracy and claimed that they have been facing such wrong charges since long.