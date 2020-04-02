UrduPoint.com
PPP Establishes Relief Fund For Coronavirus Affectees

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:21 PM

PPP establishes relief fund for coronavirus affectees

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to establish a relief fund to help the families affected by coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to establish a relief fund to help the families affected by coronavirus.

The people need help on a huge scale due to coronavirus crisis, said a press release issued by party secretariat An account would be opened for this relief fund from which practical measures would be taken for providing relief to the people.

The PPP members of national and provincial assemblies along with party leaders would deposit funds in this relief fund account.

The account would only be used for providing relief to the affectees of coronavirus. Pakistanis residing overseas can also donate to this cause through this account.

The PPP would provide all the record of the amount collected and the expenditures from this account.

