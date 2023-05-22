PPP express solidarity with armed forces

Days after enraged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers' attacked military installations, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Pindigheb chapter took out a rally on Monday to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Days after enraged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers' attacked military installations, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Pindigheb chapter took out a rally on Monday to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally led by Advisor to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sardar Saleem Haider KhanRally was taken out from Thallain chowk and culminated at Municipal Committee Chowk after passing various important roads.

A large number of PPP workers, women, and children carrying national and party flags chanted slogans in favor of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Addressing the rally, Sardar Saleem Haider said that the PTI workers had proved themselves as anti-nationalism by attacking military installations and buildings.

The attackers were following the enemy's agenda, said Haider adding that "the armed forces are giving eternal sacrifices for the country but the nation and the families of the martyrs have suffered on this black day. The country was pushed towards instability under a well-thought-out conspiracy".

Candidate PP4 Riasat Khan Sidrial, Former district Naib Nazim Malik Sameen Khan, former parliamentary secretary Asif Ali Malik, PPP district president Sardar Ashar Hayat Khan and Syeda Ume Habiba- district information secretary also spoke on the occasion.