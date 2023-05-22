UrduPoint.com

PPP Express Solidarity With Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 08:54 PM

PPP express solidarity with armed forces

Days after enraged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers' attacked military installations, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Pindigheb chapter took out a rally on Monday to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Days after enraged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers' attacked military installations, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Pindigheb chapter took out a rally on Monday to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally led by Advisor to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sardar Saleem Haider KhanRally was taken out from Thallain chowk and culminated at Municipal Committee Chowk after passing various important roads.

A large number of PPP workers, women, and children carrying national and party flags chanted slogans in favor of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Addressing the rally, Sardar Saleem Haider said that the PTI workers had proved themselves as anti-nationalism by attacking military installations and buildings.

The attackers were following the enemy's agenda, said Haider adding that "the armed forces are giving eternal sacrifices for the country but the nation and the families of the martyrs have suffered on this black day. The country was pushed towards instability under a well-thought-out conspiracy".

Candidate PP4 Riasat Khan Sidrial, Former district Naib Nazim Malik Sameen Khan, former parliamentary secretary Asif Ali Malik, PPP district president Sardar Ashar Hayat Khan and Syeda Ume Habiba- district information secretary also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Sardar Saleem Haider Women From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PP-4

Recent Stories

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-s ..

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-studded event

27 minutes ago
 Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off fl ..

Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off flight

17 minutes ago
 Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inau ..

Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurates projects in Shangla

17 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues of citizens

17 minutes ago
 Former deputy speaker, minister meet Maryam Nawaz

Former deputy speaker, minister meet Maryam Nawaz

18 minutes ago
 Counter-Terrorist Operation Introduced in Russia's ..

Counter-Terrorist Operation Introduced in Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.