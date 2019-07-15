UrduPoint.com
PPP Govt. Violates Code Of Conduct In NA-205: Haleem Adil

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP)-led Provincial Government has broken all the records of using unfair means and violated the code of conduct in connection with the by-elections in NA-205 Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP)-led Provincial Government has broken all the records of using unfair means and violated the code of conduct in connection with the by-elections in NA-205 Ghotki.

In his press conference at Sukkur Press Club along with the Grand Democractic Alliance (GDA) leader Sardar Ghous Bukhsh Khan Mahar, independent candidate for NA-205 Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar and PTI MPA Dr. Saeed Afridi, on Sunday night, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the Provincial Election Commission has turned a blind eye to the manipulations of the election manual by PPP.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Ghotki just to offer condolence but the Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) issued a show-cause notice.

He said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members is running the election campaign for PPP's candidate in Ghotki but the ECP is so far a silent spectator.

He said that though the PTI did not nominate any candidate for NA-205 Ghotki, but it supports the independent candidate Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar.

