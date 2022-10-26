PPP guarantees national development, public prosperity: Maah Jabeen

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 08:03 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women's Wing Mah Jabeen Jamali on Wednesday said PPP was the only political party that guaranteed national development and public prosperity.

She said while talking to a delegation of women called on her at the PPP Balochistan Secretariat, the party would make a clean sweep of general elections, making Bilawal Bhutto the prime minister of Pakistan, she added.

She said PPP believed in serving the people. Eliminating poverty and unemployment from the country and making it economically powerful was the manifesto of the PPP, she added.

Mah Jabeen said for the strengthening and restoration of democracy in Pakistan, PPP leadership and hundreds of party workers sacrificed their precious lives.

"The party is active and organized in Balochistan under the leadership of provincial president Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali, general secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, and secretary information Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai," she said, adding that in the local elections held in Balochistan, the candidates of the PPP won with the strength of people's votes.

She said the lust for power paralyzed the mind of Imran Niazi and he was busy trying to lead the country to chaos; "his long march is also a link in this chain".

She said the people of Pakistan had become aware of the lies and deceit of Imran Niazi, and they would not be deceived again as they were now capable of thwarting conspiracies against the country, nation, and institutions.

