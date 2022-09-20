PPP guardian of women rights: Ali Gillani

Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate in NA 157 Syed Ali Musa Gillani on Tuesday said that Pakistan People Party always protected the rights of women in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate in NA 157 Syed Ali Musa Gillani on Tuesday said that Pakistan People Party always protected the rights of women in the country.

He was addressing a political gathering at residence of Chaudhary Muhammad Zaki at Dera Muhammadi. Syed Ali Musa Gillani maintained that PPP gave Benazir Income Support Programme to assist the poor women. Similarly, Benazir Bhutto was the first woman prime minister of Pakistan. It was Pakistan People Party who made women as Foreign Minister and Speaker National Assembly.

Gillani also maintained that the incumbent government was enhancing the scope of Benazir Income Support Programme. He criticized the last government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf for changing the name of Benazir Income Support Programme. He added that Benazir Income Support Programme was being acknowledged globally. He urged people to vote for PPP in the bye polls. On this occasion, a large number of women were also present.