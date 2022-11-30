UrduPoint.com

PPP Has Direct Hand On Pulse Of General Public: Najam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 07:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial president, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Najmuddin Khan has said that PPP is the only political party, which has a direct hand on the pulse of the general public.

He was addressing a gathering in connection with the 55th foundation day anniversary of the party here in People's Secretariat on Wednesday.

On this occasion, dozens of women from minority communities announced joining PPP. Provincial president PPP Minorities' Wing, Naseeb Chand, Farzad Wazir, Tilla Mohammad, Ghani Gul, Wajahatullah Khan, Jameel Bhatti and Deram Ajmab Khan were also present on the occasion.

Najmuddin Khan said that living for the nation and dying for it is the motto of every worker of the party, saying the history of the PPP is full of such martyrs. He further said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed, Benzir Bhutto Shaheed and several other martyrs were patriots and shining stars and role models for democrats.

He further said that the struggle begun by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed for a developed, prosperous and sovereign Pakistan is still continuing, saying the leadership and workers of the party are devotedly working for the accomplishment of that mission.

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
