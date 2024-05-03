PPP Nominates Kundi, Saleem As Governors KPK, Punjab Respectively
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Pakistan People’s Party has nominated Faisal Karim Kundi as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sardar Saleem Haider Khan as Governor Punjab.
"I am confident they will preform their duties with the dignity their new office demands," Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto said in a tweet.
"I wish them both the best of luck to Faisal Kundi and Saleem Haider," he added.
