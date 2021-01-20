UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N Should Submit Details Of Donors In Foreign Funding Case: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:26 AM

PPP, PML-N should submit details of donors in foreign funding case: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should submit and disclose all the details of donors in the foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should submit and disclose all the details of donors in the foreign funding case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had already provided the Names of 40,000 donors in the same case, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PPP and PML-N had taken funding from corrupt mafia and investigation would be held against them. Both the political parties had done massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, he added.

The PTI government came into power by raising slogan of corruption free Pakistan, he said and added that it was committed under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to recover the looted wealth from the corrupts and plunderers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Muslim All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

27 minutes ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

16 minutes ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

19 minutes ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

19 minutes ago

Minister for Planning Asad Umar briefs cabinet abo ..

34 seconds ago

4 killed in car accident

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.