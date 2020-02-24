PPP, PMLN leaders always form govts with deal, NRO: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had a history of forming governments after deal and National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had a history of forming governments after deal and National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to a private news channel programs, he said a book written by Condolezza Rice, had clearly mentioned about the deal made by former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto for returning to Pakistan.

Ch Fawad Hussain said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had also formed the government after a deal. Defending his party position, he said Imran Khan representing as party head of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), came into power with majority votes of people.

In reply to a question regarding medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, he alleged that fake reports were presented to attain leave from the PTI government and courts for treatment abroad.

The minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had full potential to establish a standard hospital in Pakistan besides inviting a special team of physicians from London.

He suggested that an inquiry should be conducted to ascertain the authenticity of the medical reports of the leader of PML-N.