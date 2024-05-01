Open Menu

PPP To Continue Support To Labourers: Bali

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Fazal Mahmood Bali has vowed that the PPP would continue its support to labourers to get their due rights.

In a press release issued here, he said that it was the PPP who first implemented laws and rules to protect the rights of labourers in letter and spirit.

“Credit goes to PPP to implement agenda of protection of labourers’ rights in letter and spirit,” he added.

He said that the manifesto of PPP fully supports labourers to get their due rights.

He urged the government to take measures to fix salaries and payments to labourers keeping in view inflation.

