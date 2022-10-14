Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab has expressed annoyance and dissatisfaction on opposing the party policy by senior member Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab has expressed annoyance and dissatisfaction on opposing the party policy by senior member Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of senior party leader Haji Azizur Rehman Chan here on Friday, acting president PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed said that supporting Imran Khan by sitting in the PPP would never be tolerated.

He said those characters would be shown the way of their homes who were damaging the party cause. He said that the party workers were angry on the attitude of Aitzaz Ahsan.

Earlier, in a party meeting, zonal presidents of PP-158 and PP-163 presented a resolution against Aitzaz Ahsan and it was demanded to terminate the basic membership of Aitzaz from the party and the central executive council of the PPP.

It was demanded that strict action should be taken against Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan for continuously violating the party policy and supporting Imran Khan in the politics.

Rana Farooq said that recommendations of the party workers and the passed resolution would be forwarded to the PPP central executive council for further action.

He said that the workers would also gather outside the residence of Aitzaz on Sunday for protest.

He hoped the senior leadership would take strict action against Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan.

PPP provincial leaders Samina Khalid Ghurki, Rana Jawad, Faisal Mir, Aurangzeb Barki and others were present.