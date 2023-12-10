Open Menu

PPPP Chief Condoles Death Of Rehmat Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PPPP chief condoles death of Rehmat Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away of Rehmat Shah Afridi, the Chief Editor of Frontier Post.

He condoled with the sons, Jalil Afridi, Mahmood Afridi and Bilal Afridi on the death of their father.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Rehmat Shah Afridi’s services to journalism will be long remembered.

He prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

