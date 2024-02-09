PPPP Fayyaz Ali Butt wins PS-81 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Fayyaz Ali Butt has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-22, Dadu-II by securing 54,338 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Liaqat Ali Jotoi of , Grand Democratic Alliance,who bagged votes 46,963.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.07 %.