PPPP Fayyaz Ali Butt Wins PS-81 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Fayyaz Ali Butt has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-22, Dadu-II by securing 54,338 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Liaqat Ali Jotoi of , Grand Democratic Alliance,who bagged votes 46,963.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.07 %.
