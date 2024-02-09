PPPP’s Bhadurdur Khan Dahri wins PS- 39 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Bhadurdur Khan Dahri has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-39, Shaheed Banazirabad-4, by securing 69,876 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Arif Niaz Arain of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 15,015.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.41 %.