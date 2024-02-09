PPPP’s Khurram Karim Wins PS-67 Seat
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Khurram Karim Soomro of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-67 Tando Muhammad Khan-II constituency by securing 51,886 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Qasir Bux Magsi of Khadmeen-e-Sindh who bagged 16,602 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.61 per cent in the constituency.
