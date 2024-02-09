ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Candidate Syed Rafi Ullah has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-230 Malir-II by securing 32,099 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Rah e Haq Party candidate Hafiz Aurangzeb Farooqi, who bagged 15,593 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 40.88 percent.