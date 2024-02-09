Open Menu

PPPP’s Syed Sarfraz Hussain Shah Wins PS- 32 Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PPPP’s Syed Sarfraz Hussain Shah wins PS- 32 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Syed Sarfraz Hussain Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-32 , Naushahro Feroze -I ,by securing 58,761 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Syed Zohaib Ali Shah of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 27,413.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 44.95 %.

