PPPP’s Syed Sarfraz Hussain Shah Wins PS- 32 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Syed Sarfraz Hussain Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-32 , Naushahro Feroze -I ,by securing 58,761 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Syed Zohaib Ali Shah of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 27,413.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 44.95 %.
