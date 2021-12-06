PQFT participates in10th IFEC 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Professionals Network, a professional event management company operating in the fast evolving world of major national and international events, hosted an event titled, Islamic Finance Expo and Conference (IFEC) here and Pak-Qatar Family Takaful participated.

CEO of PQFT, Azeem I. Pirani, moderated a session with senior officials from the Islamic finance industry.

The panel discussion was on "Post COVID-19 Growth and Challenges of Non-Banking Financial Institutions" which included conversations on the role of technology driven solutions for customers, impact on businesses, and how NBFIs came out stronger post pandemic, said a press release issued on Monday.

Discussions on critical issues were presented by the panel speakers as well as potential solutions were highlighted for maximum financial inclusions via Islamic Finance. Takaful as a whole is playing a major role for maximum turnover in the industry.