UrduPoint.com

PQFT Participates In10th IFEC 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:46 PM

PQFT participates in10th IFEC 2021

The Professionals Network, a professional event management company operating in the fast evolving world of major national and international events, hosted an event titled, Islamic Finance Expo and Conference (IFEC) here and Pak-Qatar Family Takaful participated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Professionals Network, a professional event management company operating in the fast evolving world of major national and international events, hosted an event titled, Islamic Finance Expo and Conference (IFEC) here and Pak-Qatar Family Takaful participated.

CEO of PQFT, Azeem I. Pirani, moderated a session with senior officials from the Islamic finance industry.

The panel discussion was on "Post COVID-19 Growth and Challenges of Non-Banking Financial Institutions" which included conversations on the role of technology driven solutions for customers, impact on businesses, and how NBFIs came out stronger post pandemic, said a press release issued on Monday.

Discussions on critical issues were presented by the panel speakers as well as potential solutions were highlighted for maximum financial inclusions via Islamic Finance. Takaful as a whole is playing a major role for maximum turnover in the industry.

Related Topics

World Technology Company National University Post Family Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa Rica at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Blinken Calls on Myanmar to Release Aung San Suu K ..

Blinken Calls on Myanmar to Release Aung San Suu Kyi After 'Unjust Conviction'

5 minutes ago
 US slams Suu Kyi jail term as 'affront' to justice ..

US slams Suu Kyi jail term as 'affront' to justice

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister for ensuring protection of Quaid's ..

Chief Minister for ensuring protection of Quaid's statue

5 minutes ago
 Cotton godown gutted

Cotton godown gutted

5 minutes ago
 LCCI calls for reviewing property valuation decisi ..

LCCI calls for reviewing property valuation decision

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.