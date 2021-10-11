UrduPoint.com

PQGTL Signs MoU With Cometinsure To Promote Takaful Products

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

PQGTL signs MoU with Cometinsure to promote takaful products

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Pak-Qatar General Takaful has signed an agreement with Cometinsure (Online aggregator) to promote takaful products online.

PQGTL's Head of Operations, Muhammad Raza and Cometinusre's Operations Manager, Muhammad Sufyan Bedi were the signatories, in presence of senior officers from both the companies, said statement here on Monday.

Muhammad Raza, on this occasion, said by joining hands with Cometinsure, PQGTL customers would benefit from searching takaful products online and his company's reach would also increase to spread awareness about takaful products. These kind of partnerships were very fruitful for offering convenience to customers.

Muhammad Sufyan Bedi said , " We are very excited to partner with Pak-Qatar General Takaful in our urge to digitalize Insurance/Takaful distribution channel.

" This partnership would surely bring benefits to all the customers of Cometinsure and Pak-Qatar General Takaful by bringing ease of purchasing adequate Takaful coverage and swift claim processing, he said.

Cometinsure being the most successful and fastest-growing insurance aggregator was taking some huge steps to satisfy their customers by providing suitable and befitting quotes in no time. The company originating in 2017 has now become a revolutionary platform that distributes the best insurance/takaful quotes by allying with the top rated insurance companies.

Related Topics

Company 2017 All From Agreement Best Top

Recent Stories

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

12 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

15 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

16 minutes ago
 122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last ..

122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

16 minutes ago
 KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory ..

KP Bar Council observes day of mourning in memory of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

16 minutes ago
 KP to hold local bodies' elections in three phases ..

KP to hold local bodies' elections in three phases: Bangash

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.