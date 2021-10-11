PQGTL signs MoU with Cometinsure to promote takaful products

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Pak-Qatar General Takaful has signed an agreement with Cometinsure (Online aggregator) to promote takaful products online.

PQGTL's Head of Operations, Muhammad Raza and Cometinusre's Operations Manager, Muhammad Sufyan Bedi were the signatories, in presence of senior officers from both the companies, said statement here on Monday.

Muhammad Raza, on this occasion, said by joining hands with Cometinsure, PQGTL customers would benefit from searching takaful products online and his company's reach would also increase to spread awareness about takaful products. These kind of partnerships were very fruitful for offering convenience to customers.

Muhammad Sufyan Bedi said , " We are very excited to partner with Pak-Qatar General Takaful in our urge to digitalize Insurance/Takaful distribution channel.

" This partnership would surely bring benefits to all the customers of Cometinsure and Pak-Qatar General Takaful by bringing ease of purchasing adequate Takaful coverage and swift claim processing, he said.

Cometinsure being the most successful and fastest-growing insurance aggregator was taking some huge steps to satisfy their customers by providing suitable and befitting quotes in no time. The company originating in 2017 has now become a revolutionary platform that distributes the best insurance/takaful quotes by allying with the top rated insurance companies.