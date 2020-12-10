UrduPoint.com
PR DDS Assures Traders To Resolve Issues At Prem Nagar Dry Port

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

Pakistan Railways Deputy Divisional Superintendent (DDS) Fatima Bilal Sarwar on Thursday paid surprise visits to different railway stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Deputy Divisional Superintendent (DDS) Fatima Bilal Sarwar on Thursday paid surprise visits to different railway stations.

According to the PR spokesperson, she paid surprise visit to Walton, Prem Nagar and Prem Nagar Dry Port railway stations and directed the staff to work with dedication and mutual coordination.

She was welcomed by representatives of traders who briefed her about their issues at the dry port. The DDS assured that their issues would be resolved on priority basis.

The traders representatives thanked the officers for listening to their issues. They also assured to increase freight on the dry port.

Divisional Commercial Officer Shirin Hina Asghar accompanied the DDS during her visit.

