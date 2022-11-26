PR expedites electric arc furnace installation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has expedited work on installation of electric arc furnace at Mughulpura workshops on the direction of Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique.

According to a spokesperson for Railways on Saturday, almost 75 per cent of foundation work had been completed.

The minister ordered for completing the installation work by January 31.

Production and quality of the steel shop would improve after installation of the electric arc furnace, added the spokesperson.