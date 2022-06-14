UrduPoint.com

Practical Steps Underway To Eliminate Poverty :MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Incumbent government was utilizing all possible resources to benefit the deprived sections and eliminate poverty in the country.

Member National Assembly from NA-90 of Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) Syed Javed Husnain Shah while talking to APP here on Tuesday said that government of Imran khan did not take steps for the provision of basic living facilities for poor people.

"A large number of people are living without getting basic facilities,but the government of Pakistan Muslim league is taking practical steps to eradicate poverty" .

He said that incumbent government has allocated huge funds for the welfare programme of the poor including Benazir income support program.

More Stories From Pakistan

