Pragmatic Measures Underway For Agricultural Development In Merged Districts: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohib Ullah Khan Wednesday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps to promote agriculture in the merged districts.

Presiding over a meeting of food and Agriculture department here, he said the government has initiated best projects for farmers and livestock development that would give a boost to the economy.

The minister said that ongoing and new project in agriculture and livestock sectors bring revolution in the merged districts and improve living standard of local people.

Earlier, the minister was briefed about ongoing and new development projects in KP as well as in the merged districts.

The meeting reviewed development projects in geo mapping of fertile lands, tele-farming, digital service for setting up of farms, gardening, solarization of tube-well, honey production, cross breeding of cattle, civil veterinary dispensaries, controlled poultry housing system, olive production, fisheries and others.

It was informed that work is underway on establishment of two agriculture universities each in DI Khan and Swat and construction of reservoirs to store rain water to increase agricultural production.

