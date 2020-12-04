Prayer held at Faisal Mosque for protection against pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The people of twin cities prayed for the protection against the global pandemic of coronavirus as the whole nation observed Youm-e-Dua on Friday here at Faisal Mosque.

President of Pakistan and Chancellor International Islamic University (IIUI) Dr Arif Alvi had already announced that the nation will observe Youm-e-Dua on Friday to pray to Almighty Allah for protection against coronavirus pandemic.

At Faisal Masjid, renowned scholar Professor Dr. Sohail Hassan of International Islamic University (IIU) who also led the Jumma prayer, prayed for protection of country against pandemic.

The prayer was also joined by President IIU, Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi, teachers, employees of the university and people of twin cities.

As per directions of the government, the masses were appealed to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP's) for avoiding surge of the pandemic.

Dr. Sohail urged the nation to pray to Almighty Allah and beg for mercy.