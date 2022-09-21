Preliminary round of competitions to mark World Space Week celebrations continues online

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The preliminary round of competitions as a part of World Space Week celebrations, organized by Institute of Space Technology (IST), is continued online with maximum participation of the students.

The World Space Week celebrations are being organized by the IST Islamabad in collaboration with National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) from October 4-10 at its Islamabad campus.

The competitions are being conducted in two rounds to ensure the participation of maximum interested students. The preliminary round is being conducted online from September 19-23 while the final round will be conducted on campus from October 6-8, 2022.

The events of WSW 2022 at IST are designed for school and college level students of Grade 6-12. The competitions will be complemented by various talks, seminars, and webinars from national and international subject matter experts throughout the Space Week.

These especially crafted events are designed in the purview of the current socio economic situation of the country, and to find solutions to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through Space Science, Technology and its Applications.

The events are dedicated to inspire, and familiarize the school and college level students about the importance and applications of Space Science and Technology for the sustainable development of the world and beyond.

According to the IST, the annual week long space festivity encapsulates over 100 events, related to space science, technology and its applications.

It is the largest annual space event of the world aimed to build up the workforce of tomorrow by inspiring students and educating the public about multifaceted domains of space.

Pakistan is one of the major contributors in the WSW space festivities, the national activities are held under the patronage of SUPARCO.

Institute of Space Technology has been celebrating World Space Week since 2005 in line with its vision "Be a National torchbearer in the realm of academics, through quality teaching, robust research and outreach, to produce leaders in the field of Space Science and Technology, in line with National aspirations".

IST organizes a wide range of events to motivate and inspire young minds towards the realms of Space Technology around the year through its Space education Research Lab, under the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA).

In accordance with the WSW 2022 theme of "Space and Sustainability" covering the aspects of achieving sustainability in space, and achieving sustainability from space, IST has planned more than 100 events including competitions, lectures, webinars and trainings in 15 major categories, including; Space Recitations, Creative Writing, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Space Architectures, Space for SDGs, Space Innovation, Technology Demonstrations and Space Applications.

The celebrations are in pursuance of United Nations declaration of October 4-10 as international week of space aimed at celebrating, and acknowledging the contributions of Space Technology towards betterment of humankind.