Preparation In Full Swing To Celebrate Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:35 PM

The preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-u- Nabi (SAW) reached at top on Thursday, as several buildings, mosques and government offices have been illuminated with green lights in city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas as well

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-u- Nabi (SAW) reached at top on Thursday, as several buildings, mosques and government offices have been illuminated with green lights in city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas as well.

The government and religious organizations have planned a series of events including Mehafil-e-Milad, Quran and Naat recitation competitions to highlight the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Different religious and political parties including Jamat Islami, JUI, JUP, Suni Tahreek, Dawat-e-Islami, Tahreek Labaik Pakistan, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf, Mutahida Quami Movement- Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party and others have also displayed banners related to Eid Milad-u-Nabi everywhere in the city.

Citizens have also decorated their houses and streets with colourful lights, glittering tapes, buntings and banners while youngsters remained busy in building different models outside their houses to celebrate the birthday of our Holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Special prayers were also offered in different mosques for the peace, prosperity and development of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

