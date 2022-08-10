Preparations afoot to celebrate Aug 14 in Kashmir

Preparations have begun by Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control, AJK and the IIOJK to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan, August 14

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Preparations have begun by Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control, AJK and the IIOJK to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan, August 14.

"Eleborated programmes are being planned across AJK including this lake district to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi with traditional zeal and fervour coupled with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian subjugation to accomplish the dream of accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan", DC Mirpur Amjad Iqbal told APP here on Wednesday.

According to DGPR AJK PID Raja Azhar Iqbal, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the State metropolis where AJK President Barister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas Khan will unfurl the national flag of Pakistan and of Azad Jammu Kashmir to mark the day with fabulous zest.

Similar national flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at all other district and tehsil headquarters to celebrate with great enthusiasm and devotion the historic day of emergence of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent - Pakistan - under the sole dynamic leadership of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

National flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted atop all private and public sectors buildings.

In Mirpur, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be managed at the lush green lawns of Mirpur Municipal Corporation.

A contingent of AJK Police will present salute to the national flag. The ceremony will be attended by the elders representing all segments of the civil society.

Another grand national flag hoisting function will be hosted at Mirpur Main Campus of International Islamic University Islamabad Schools (IIUI) to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion, Atique ul Amin Khan, Director Administration local main campus of the IIUI Schools, told APP here on Wednesday.

Seasoned academicians including Principal Aisha Imran, VP Mariya Atique, teachers and the students will highlight the importance of the historic day.