Preparations to celebrate Punjab Culture Day in full swing: Khayal Kastro

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Tuesday said that preparations for the celebration of "Punjab Culture Day" on March 14 were in full swing across the province.

He said this while presiding over a meeting along with Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari here at Civil Secretariat. Punjab Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar, Walled City Director General Kamran Lashari, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Aslam Dogar, DGPR Saman Rai, PUCAR DG. Muhammad Rizwan and PILAC DG Sughra Sadaf also participated in the meeting. Commissioners from all nine divisions attended the meeting through video link.

The Secretary Information shared the details of programs related to Punjab Culture Day. He said, "We are going to set a precedent for culture festivity to be followed in the coming years.

" He said that the main event would be held at Alhamra, whereas, there would be widespread celebration throughout the province.

"Punjab Arts Councils, Lahore Museum and PILAC will also arrange different programs, exhibitions and performances for the public", he added.

Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro said that culture celebrations would be held across the province with full enthusiasm, adding, "We love our culture and we want the tradition of celebrating Punjab Culture Day."Additional Secretary Irum Bukhari said that all celebrations should reflect Punjabi culture. She said that the Commissioners should ensure cooperation with the Information Department regarding Punjab Culture Day. "We need to promote the Punjabi language and Punjabi attire," she concluded.