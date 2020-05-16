UrduPoint.com
Presently Govt Has No Draft, Bill To Bring Changes In 18th Constitutional Amendment: Babar Awan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:25 AM

Presently govt has no draft, bill to bring changes in 18th constitutional amendment: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Friday said the government, at present, had no draft, bill or document to bring changes in the 18th amendment of the Constitution, however, it could discuss the issue with the opposition after the country would come out of the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking in the National Assembly during debate on the coronavirus, he said a committee could be formed to consider changes in the Constitution.

He said amendments in the constitution were made numerous times after adoption of the Constitution in 1973.

At present, constitutional amendments of the government and opposition were pending in both houses of the Parliament as articles 238 and 239 of the Constitution allowed changes in it, he added.

He said the government was ever ready to discuss reasonable changes in the National Accountability Ordinance, however, the process of across the board accountability would continue.

He said suggestions of the legislators would be incorporated in the strategy to combat the coronavirus disease.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza stressed on raising more awareness regarding coronavirus.

She said in the next budget, the focus of the government would be on improving the health sector and social safety net for the poor people.

