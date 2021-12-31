President Alvi for facilitating students of minorities in preparation of competitive exams

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday stressed the need to facilitate the students belonging to minorities' communities and female students in preparation of competitive examinations as well as at universities level

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday stressed the need to facilitate the students belonging to minorities' communities and female students in preparation of competitive examinations as well as at universities level.

The president said this while talking to Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Captain (Retd) Zahid Saeed at the Sindh Governor House here.

Dr Arif Alvi said the government was proud to focus on the issues of the minorities and women empowerment.

The president was told that at present about 19000 federal employees belong to minorities were posted at different scales in the country.

He emphasized to impart training and education to the minority employees for their further promotions to the next grades.

In addition, the president was told that special examination for Central Superior Service (CSS) was to be held soon in order to fill backlog of seats from Sindh and Balochistan.

The Chairman FPSC on the occasion also presented the Annual Report 2020 of FPSC to President Dr Arif Alvi.