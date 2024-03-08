Open Menu

President Alvi Gifts Books To National Library Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

President Alvi gifts books to National Library of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday presented his books as a gift to the National library of Pakistan, stressing the need to develop a culture of book reading.

He presented the books to the representatives of the National Library of Pakistan and National Heritage and Cultural Heritage Division, a President House press release issued here said.

On the occasion, he said during his five years' tenure, he had been encouraging the youth to read books.

"Libraries play an important role in increasing people's access to knowledge," he said adding the students should make full use of the facilities of the libraries in the country.

President Alvi said that people of all ages could benefit from the facilities of libraries.

