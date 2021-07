KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday visited the residence of Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan, son of first Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, to inquire after his health.

The president spent some time with ailing Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan and his family, and prayed for his early recovery.